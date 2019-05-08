OpenText Previews Exstream 16.6, SAP Cloud Platform Integration

OpenText has previewed version 16.6 of its Exstream customer communications management solution, with full release scheduled for July.

OpenText Exstream 16.6 introduces self-service, browser-based design, authoring, and interactive editing to help users compose and edit their own HTML5 templates.

Users will also benefit from new customer journey modeling to graphically model the creation and delivery steps for all communications using a web-based drag-and-drop visual interface. They can also define what type of outputs to produce, how to deliver those outputs across all channels, and what to do if delivery fails.

"The ability to quickly and effectively communicate with customers via their preferred digital channels is critical to marketers responsible for customer experience," said Guy Hellier, vice president of product management for customer experience management at OpenText, in a statement. "Demand for technical assistance with digital communication often outpaces IT resources. With Exstream, business users are able to design HTML5-responsive communication flows that help them meet regulatory requirements and accommodate all devices. This enables faster time to market for new offers, reduces operational costs, and optimizes customer engagement."

OpenText also today announced new OpenText content services will be delivered through SAP Cloud Platform and other SAP solutions. Planned for availability in Q4 2019, the new services will help companies manage structured data and unstructured content across applications and intelligent business processes. Delivered through SAP Cloud Platform, OpenText content services are planned to become available for applications such as SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP C/4HANA Cloud, and SAP SuccessFactors.

"OpenText and SAP share a vision of an integrated information management platform for the intelligent and connected enterprise," said OpenText CEO and Chief Technology Officer Mark Barrenechea in a statement. "We bring together structured and unstructured information to deliver content in context of key business processes. With the new generation of cloud-based content services, we are expanding our successful partnership and providing a harmonized information service offering for businesses that use SAP solutions."

OpenText content services for SAP Cloud Platform will provide a centralized content repository and advanced content capabilities across SAP applications.

OpenText content services for SAP solutions will include the following:

Standard services, such as document, folder, file and metadata management, versioning and viewing capabilities and attachment lists.

Premium services, such as extended content management, Office 365 integration, capture, and document generation services.