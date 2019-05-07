RRD Partners with Marketing Evolution

R.R. Donnelley & Sons, a ;provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications, has entered into a strategic agreement with Marketing Evolution, a provider of marketing measurement and optimization solutions.

RRD's clients gain marketing attribution capabilities through Marketing Evolution's advanced decision-making platform, while Marketing Evolution will benefit from RRD's analytic consulting resources and customer insight capabilities. Together, the companies will provide marketers with deeper insights into their customers' behaviors across both online and offline channels.

"Today's consumers expect personalized, relevant customer experiences, regardless of channel, and marketers are rapidly evolving to meet those demands while under continued pressure to measure the return on their investment," said Doug Ryan, president of RRD Marketing Solutions, in a statement. "Through this agreement, RRD will pair our deep customer insights with Marketing Evolution's attribution and optimization capabilities, allowing marketers to move closer toward truly measurable engagement with individual customers."

Marketing Evolution's marketing measurement and optimization platform offers marketing spend and campaign measurement through integrated, person-level attribution and media optimization recommendations. Detailed performance measurement shows how investments directly impact sales.