Messagepoint Adds Content Intelligence to Its Customer Communications Management Platform

Messagepoint has unveiled the Messagepoint Advanced Rationalization and Content Intelligence Engine (MARCIE), an artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered capability within cloud-based Customer Communications Management (CCM) platform.

MARCIE enables organizations to migrate, optimize, author, and manage content that is the foundation of customer communications. The new AI-powered engine is leveraged when migrating legacy content into the Messagepoint platform, when cleaning up existing content libraries, and also continuously through new assisted authoring capabilities.

MARCIE's analytics initially focus on the following:

Compliance with brand standards across all communications and channels;

Reading comprehension levels of every message using Flesch and Flesch-Kincaid scoring;

Message-level sentiment to evoke feelings and emotions that positively impact the customer experience; and

Opportunities to consolidate duplicate and similar content.

"Enterprises are scrutinizing every dimension of their communications for the potential to enhance the customer experience," said Steve Biancaniello, CEO of Messagepoint, in a statement. "Having a centralized, AI-powered platform that solves some of the biggest problems companies face around managing legacy content and creating consistent, compelling omnichannel customer experiences is a true game-changer."

MARCIE will be generally available as part of the Messagepoint CCM platform this summer.