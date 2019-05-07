Bigtincan Launches Spring 2019 Release

Bigtincan, a provider of mobile, artificial intelligence-powered sales enablement automation, introduced its Spring 2019 release with more than 30 new features and capabilities.

The Spring 2019 release includes a next generation of Bigtincan Pitch Builder, enabling users to create custom pitches from approved materials; Bigtincan 3D, a system for creating and delivering augmented and virtual reality content; Bigtincan Accelerate for sales enablement; and enhancements to coaching, learning, and training with new video coaching capabilities in Bigtincan Zunos.

The Spring 2019 release also introduces Bigtincan Genie, a smart AI-powered assistant for sales and service users, allowing them to ask natural language questions, conduct guided selling exercises, and prepare for meetings using only their voices.

"Digital voice experiences are a logical next step in helping sellers easily get what they need, when they need it, because ultimately reps are seeking knowledge and answers in real time," said Heather Cole, service director for sales enablement strategies at SiriusDecisions, in a statement. "The easier we can make that quest for them, the more effective and efficient they will be."

Other enhancements to the Spring Release include the following:

Intelligent Search, enabling users to find what they are looking for 300 percent faster.

Native mobile apps for iOS, Windows, and Android.

Learning Manager Dashboard, empowering team leaders and managers to monitor and report on individual skill development programs. The dashboard integrates with the coaching system.

More than 20 API enhancements to allow for next generation add-ons and workflows.