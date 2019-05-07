Engagio Integrates SiriusDecisions' Demand Unit Waterfall

Engagio has added the SiriusDecisions Demand Unit Waterfall to its ABM Automation Platform, allowing users to track engagement by buying group and product intent, support customizable account journeys, and help sales act faster on customized account intelligence. Revenue teams can automatically discover and track performance across buying groups within accounts.

"We know that the first signal is often not the best signal, and subsequent interactions from other buyers, oftentimes the second lead from an account, are usually ignored," said Kerry Cunningham, senior research director for marketing operations at SiriusDecisions, in a statement. "The SiriusDecisions Demand Unit Waterfall is designed to accommodate a more account-centric approach to demand creation and demand management so marketers will no longer miss out on meaningful account signals."

Engagio's new ABM Automation Platform features help revenue teams use the Demand Unit Waterfall to identify buying groups and track their behaviors along the entire buying journey. They include the following:

Flexible rules for aggregating data on buying signals across an account;

Ability to engage the buying group by persona and product intent;

Customizable account journey stages to align with business needs; and Tools that allow revenue teams to take action.