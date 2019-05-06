SAP and Accenture Partner to Develop Solutions on SAP C4/HANA

Accenture and SAP announced today plans to co-develop the SAP C/4HANA platform and build industry-specific solutions for digital customer experiences.

The joint initiative, called Project Elevate, includes the formation of industry consortia with key market leaders in the automotive, manufacturing, and utilities sectors to help define and design these industry-specific experiences. The solutions will be built on the SAP C/4HANA cloud-based solution portfolio and leverage deep product knowledge and industry experience from Accenture Interactive and Accenture Technology.

Accenture developers and industry experts will work with SAP professionals to accelerate the advanced features of SAP C/4HANA across marketing, sales, commerce, service, and customer data to create unified, authentic, and personalized customer touchpoints. This will also include the integration of Qualtrics' experience data with existing operational data to help companies manage supply chains, networks, employees and end-to-end core processes. SAP acquired Qualtrics in November.