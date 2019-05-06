SAP Strengthens CX Suite

SAP today announced new features for its SAP C/4HANA suite of customer experience (CX) solutions to help businesses and organizations establish more personalized relationships.

The latest cloud developments enable trusted, customized customer interactions; effective training for sales and customer-relations teams; and improved communications between employees and partners.

"It is time to break down the silos that create a gap when companies believe they are providing a better experience than their customers perceive," said Alex Atzberger, president of SAP Customer Experience, in a statement. "We are continuing to add new features to SAP C/4HANA and, together with the capabilities of Qualtrics, can help companies close this gap and succeed in the Experience Economy."

One of the new features is SAP C/4HANA Foundation, which helps system administrators and developers implement cloud solutions from SAP.

SAP C/4HANA Foundation includes the following:

A cockpit as a single-entry point for administrators and developers to view implemented solutions and subscribed applications;

A console to authenticate new users and manage user authorizations; and

Extensibility options running on SAP Cloud Platform Extension Factory and project "Kyma" that provide the tools to meet the challenges of a fragmented IT infrastructure.

Building on the foundational services from the SAP Customer Data Cloud and SAP Marketing Cloud portfolios, SAP plans to evolve and complement these solutions to deliver an enterprise-grade customer data platform. The customer data platform will initially do the following:

Provide core capabilities that unify first-party customer data from online and offline sources in a centralized repository;

Improve data quality and resolve identities into a single, enriched customer profile; and

Make data instantly available to connected applications for real-time activation.

A training cloud for the SAP Litmos solution is the latest addition to the SAP Customer Experience portfolio, offering targeted, continuous learning. It includes a built-in library of course content designed to master sales and customer service.

SAP is also integrating the Ruum by SAP solution, project management software as a service (SaaS), to improve collaboration for users of SAP Marketing Cloud, SAP Commerce Cloud, SAP Service Cloud, and SAP Sales Cloud.

And finally, SAP is introducing new capabilities to SAP Marketing Cloud, providing marketers with greater precision and targeting to gauge brand engagement, drill into account details, and automatically create target groups based on individual consent and preferences.