PlatformQ Education Introduces CRM Bridge

PlatformQ Education, a provider of online engagement strategies and software, has added CRM Bridge to the Conduit online engagement platform.

CRM Bridge allows PlatformQ Education's partners to align the data from students they are inviting to their online events throughout the year (application workshops, financial aid Q&A, student panels, and more) on their Conduit platform with the data coming in and out of their TargetX, Technolutions Slate, Ellucian, or other CRM systems to manage their marketing, communications and reporting.

"We recognize how important it is for institutions to have good data when making their decisions and crafting their enrollment marketing plans," said Gil Rogers, vice president of marketing and strategic partnerships at PlatformQ Education, in a statement. "CRM Bridge ensures that institutions who use a CRM to manage and track interactions with students can seamlessly include the engagement data they collect during their Conduit webcasts and chats into those reports to give a more complete picture of their enrollment outcomes." "When an institution has identified the segment of students they plan to invite to an online event, they simply include that student's CRM ID in the file they upload when generating the attendee's direct log-in URL. This unique identifier stays with the record and is included in the institution's post-event and on-demand activity reporting, making it easy for that student's engagement activity to be added to the student's activity records in the institution's CRM of choice," said Jillian Proia, director of ,arketing and operations at PlatformQ Education, in a statement.

The introduction of CRM Bridge comes ahead of additional planned enhancements to engagement reporting slated for later this year.