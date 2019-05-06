True Influence Launches InsightBase 4.0

True Influence, a provider of intent-based marketing and demand generation solutions, today launched InsightBase 4.0, an advanced platform that allows marketers to define buying groups or demand units by customer persona, then automatically identifies individuals who match the criteria across any account list or audience segment in a comprehensive B2B contact database.

"This comprehensive approach to intent data gives marketing and sales a powerful solution to increase revenue by addressing the needs of personas critical to the decision process," said Kerry Cunningham, senior research director at SiriusDecisions, in a statement. "Marketers with knowledge about how and when members of the buying group engage and interact throughout the buying process can adapt their content, programs, and tactics to align with each target persona."

InsightBase gathers and analyzes hundreds of millions of intent signals each day, then employs advanced natural language processing and AI technologies to ensure these signals identify purchase intent for all types of B2B decision-makers who impact a final purchase decision. Data is scrubbed to eliminate bot activity and other low-value signals.

InsightBase 4.0 organizes web searches, read articles, content downloads, advertising engagement, and more around an extensive library of more than 6,000 topics that are essential to a specific solution and market. InsightBase's Relevance Engine analyzes this data against multiple variables to find intent trends and spikes at both the market and account level.

The user interface in InsightBase 4.0 allows users to organize their ideal customer personas into buying groups (or demand units) for each specific solution. This enables them to define, identify, and discover buying group intent across any account list, target audience, or active demand segment. InsightBase also identifies gaps in verified contacts for buying groups and identifies when new influencers have surfaced within accounts.

InsightBase 4.0's advanced analytics and segmentation tools give users clear visibility into the following areas:

Intent Contacts who match ideal customer profiles and are exhibiting high levels of purchase intent.

Buying Group Engagement: Users can identify gaps in buying group reach and determine which groups are most likely in the buying phase.

Company and Demand Unit Dashboards: Organizations can view Company Summary reports to reveal historical intent trends exhibited by accounts, as well as buying group status and intent. These reports also detail vendor interest, detailed contact information at locations that are generating intent signals, and firmographic data.

Market-Wide Topical Interest in a company's product or solution in any industry and across millions of companies, locations, and personas.

Segmentation Performance: Track overall intent trends for unlimited target segments based on defined criteria. InsightBase 4.0 projects the number of net-new contacts it will deliver based on an ideal customer profile, intent topics, and other criteria.