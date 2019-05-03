Bpm'online Launches Version 7.14

"At bpm'online we believe you can't build lasting customer relationships without powerful business processes and coherent strategy in place. Striving to deliver immense value to our customers, we launched the update that remarkably enriches their experience with our software," stated Katherine Kostereva, CEO and managing partner of bpm'online, in a statement. "We've been listening to our clients' feedback to make enhancements that perfectly match the customers' needs." New features of bpm'online version 7.14 include the following: Self-service portal for automating the processing of cases from internal and/or external users while maintaining limited access to data;

Customer portal for automating complex processes;

Partner portal for organizing the processes of servicing external users involved in all stages of the sales process;

Extended Dynamic Content capabilities to send even more personalized emails to each segment of bulk email recipients;

Advanced functionality for email template configuration;

The File preview for bpm'online add-on to preview documents and images attached to any section record without downloading it;

Enhanced tools for system customization;

Revamped access rights management interface;

Smooth processing of "Decimal" type constant parameters;

.Net Framework version support;

Ability to schedule automatic duplicate search in any bpm'online section;

Tools to merge any records in any system section or lookup;

Ability to work with dynamic, static, and favorite folders configured in the main application; and

Enhanced performance and page load time.