Faye Business Systems Group Adds Features to NetSuite Integration for SugarCRM

SugarCRM Elite Partner Faye Business Systems Group has released Sugar NetSuite Integration v2.0, which syncs customers, contacts, items, sales history, and quotes between SugarCRM and NetSuite.

In addition, compatibility has been added for the latest release of Sugar, Sugar 9.0.

Version 2.0 of the Sugar NetSuite Integration allows users to do the following: