Faye Business Systems Group Adds Features to NetSuite Integration for SugarCRM
SugarCRM Elite Partner Faye Business Systems Group has released Sugar NetSuite Integration v2.0, which syncs customers, contacts, items, sales history, and quotes between SugarCRM and NetSuite.
In addition, compatibility has been added for the latest release of Sugar, Sugar 9.0.
Version 2.0 of the Sugar NetSuite Integration allows users to do the following:
- Streamline lead-to-cash process and accelerate cash flow from Sugar to NetSuite financials;
- Eliminate manual entry and errors from the sales order entry process;
- Ensure timely and accurate sales quotes based on key information sourced directly from NetSuite financials; and
- Provide sales teams with real-time back-office visibility into orders, fulfillment, billing information, and more.