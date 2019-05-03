WaiverForever Adds CRM Integrations and Marketing and Analytics Features

WaiverForever is releasing version 2.0 of its electronic signature platform with new CRM integrations and marketing and analytics features.

The Customer Relationship Management module retools the previous My Customer Page with a new membership management system. It allows business owners to store detailed customer information and activity reports in a single, secure location and add, edit, group, and view customer activity from directly within their dashboard. This new option also includes its own email marketing platform that allows users to send news, updates, or offers using the included messaging features or integrate WaiverForever 2.0 with their current email marketing software, including Mailchimp or Constant Contact.

WaiverForever 2.0 includes significantly enhanced analytics capabilities that allow business owners to browse detailed metrics for individual waiver templates. These stats include waiver signed data, peak performance times, and comprehensive analysis of selectable form options and user-defined input. Administrators choose dates and timeframes to view performance, and the resulting data pinpoints the highest use periods for each waiver template alongside a total count of completed forms. Graphic displays reveal percentage scores for each checkbox, multiple-choice option, and free-text answer field.

Also new is WaiverList, a completely revamped user dashboard for viewing and organizing electronic waivers. Waiver categories, such as approved, pending, starred, and revoked, now appear as sortable options. Administrators can download, delete, filter and export waiver data as often as needed.

WaiverList also features a new search engine allowing users to drill down into a single waiver, find all entries for a specific template, or search every file within the entire database.