Lgo Knowledge Launches Sales Funnel Report for Daylite
Lgo Knowledge has added Sales Funnel Report functionality to Daylite, its small business CRM systems for Mac. This new sales report allows small businesses using Daylite to track their sales performance and identify gaps in their sales funnel to optimize the sales process.
With Daylite Sales Funnel Report, users can do the following:
- Visually track sales pipelines by stage;
- Calculate sales conversion rates;
- Track the value of potential sales; and
- Identify gaps in sales funnels.
"The biggest benefit we've gained since using LGO's Sales Funnel Report is knowing what our win/loss rate is and being able to see exactly how many sales we have in each stage of the pipeline," said Steve Jones from Heating and Plumbing Legionella Wales, a small business owner and Daylite customer, in a statement