Lgo Knowledge Launches Sales Funnel Report for Daylite

Lgo Knowledge has added Sales Funnel Report functionality to Daylite, its small business CRM systems for Mac. This new sales report allows small businesses using Daylite to track their sales performance and identify gaps in their sales funnel to optimize the sales process.

With Daylite Sales Funnel Report, users can do the following:

Visually track sales pipelines by stage;

Calculate sales conversion rates;

Track the value of potential sales; and

Identify gaps in sales funnels.