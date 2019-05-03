Sales Performance International Adds Sales Performance Tools for SPI-1

Sales Performance International has launched Sales Performance Tools as an extension to its SPI-1 Sales Performance Platform.

According to Robert Kear, SPI's chief technology officer, "One of the biggest challenges for sales organizations is ensuring that sales training translates into real application on the job. We're excited to be able to extend our performance technology with automated methodology templates and tools to ensure consistent, effective sales execution in the field."

Sales Performance Tools are embedded in CRM at the opportunity level and provide instant assistance for critical aspects of sales execution, including the following: