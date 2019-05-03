NexJ Systems Revamps CRM with IBM Hybrid Cloud Platform

NexJ Systems has chosen IBM Cloud Private to host its CRM platform for small and midsized wealth managers.

With IBM Cloud Private, NexJ is leveraging a suite of services like IBM Cloud Log Analysis with Kibana, IBM Cloud Databases for Elasticsearch, and IBM Cloud Object Storage for mass data storage, all orchestrated through IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service and Istio. Now, NexJ's customers can securely streamline how they move and manage customer data across environments.

"We wanted to deliver the CRM chosen by world's leading blue-chip financial services institutions to SME firms. By building this solution with IBM technology and collaborating with the IBM Partner Ecosystem team to bring it to market, we can offer a best-of-breed customer management software on an industry-leading cloud platform," said Matthew Bogart, vice president of marketing at NexJ Systems, in a statement.

"NexJ Systems recognizes the importance of today's hybrid cloud opportunity as its customers are demanding more flexibility and secure access to advanced cloud technologies in order to revamp their CRM strategies," said Lisa Canham, director of partner ecosystem at IBM Canada, in a statement. "Our priority right now is helping these businesses migrate and modernize applications for the cloud in order to speed up their business transformation."