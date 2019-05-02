CallJoy Launches with an Automated Virtual Phone Agent for SMBs

CallJoy has launched an early access version of its automated cloud-based phone agent for small business owners.

"The telephone continues to be a small business' lifeline. But, this volume can easily overwhelm any small business when coupled with other factors, such as peak call times and the ever-increasing monsoon of spam callers," said Bob Summers, founder of CallJoy, in a statement. "We created CallJoy to help business owners turn the burden of calls into an efficient, delightful experience for their customers that can also give them actionable insights to improve their business"

With CallJoy, SMB owners receive the following for a monthly flat fee of $39:

a phone number with a local area code;

an intelligent virtual voice agent and custom greetings;

unlimited call recording and conversation transcripts;

text back functionality;

spam-blocking technology; and

Google My Business integration.

In addition, CallJoy's virtual phone agent gives small business owners visibility into call drivers, the frequency at which customers are calling, and popular call times. Each day, CallJoy categorizes the company's calls and compiles the data into an online dashboard and daily insights email.

Before its official debut, CallJoy was tested by a number of small businesses.