Serenova Partners with Key IVR

Serenova, a contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) and workforce optimization (WFO) provider, is partnering with Key IVR, a cloud-based secure payment provider for the contact center, allowing Serenova to offer an agent-assisted payment solution via the cloud to ensure that contact center agents are never exposed to sensitive payment and card holder data.

Combining Serenova's CxEngage with Key IVR's Agent Assisted Payment solution adds a layer of security to the payment stage of a customer interaction.

"One of the fastest ways for an organization to lose loyalty to its brand is through a data breach of customer information," said John Lynch, CEO of Serenova, in a statement. "By integrating Key IVR's secure payment capabilities with our cloud contact center capabilities, organizations can now have the peace of mind that comes with providing the highest level of security to their customers when processing any type of payment. Our integration also empowers agents with the tools necessary to deliver real, tangible benefits to the customer."

Together, Serenova and Key IVR are ensuing compliance with stringent Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI-DSS). When a customer needs to make a payment via the contact center, agents stay in contact with that customer while pivoting seamlessly from interaction to payment and back to interaction all on CxEngage. During this process, dual tone multi frequency (DTMF) tones are suppressed and the real-time dashboards only show partial numbers as the customer enters the information. In doing so, the agent, the screen recordings, and the call recordings are never exposed to sensitive customer payment information, but the agent still has the context to provide a seamless experience.