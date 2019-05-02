Marchex Launches Marchex Stream for Conversational Analytics

Marchex, a provider of call analytics, has launched Marchex Stream, a conversational data streaming and business intelligence platform.

Marchex Stream analyzes consumer-to-business conversational data, gains insights in real time and at any scale, extracts signals of consumer intent, and supports predictive analytics and the development of artificial intelligence-driven, use-case specific applications. It also serves as the foundation for future Marchex product development and innovations.

With Marchex Stream, customer journeys can now be captured across their many touchpoints, including inbound and outbound phone calls, SMS, messaging, and chat, in a single, unified platform and processed within seconds.

Marchex Stream enables the following:

Massive cloud-based conversational data storage and analytics scalability that support Marchex's growing base of more than 1 billion minutes of analyzed consumer-to-business conversations.

Processing events and extracting signals from conversations as they occur, making conversation transcripts and multiple AI signals available within seconds.

Purpose-built analytics for omnichannel consumer conversations across voice and text. These include phone calls, SMS, messaging, and chat.

Rich API for developers to access omnichannel conversation data from custom applications and reports, or integrate that data with existing business systems.

Multi-layered, cloud-based advanced security processes and techniques.

Additionally, Marchex Stream serves as the foundation to support new customer engagement features and sales acceleration solutions, including the following:

Real-time personalization for website content based on the content and context of visitors' phone calls. Marchex Stream can also process conversations to generate multiple AI signals within seconds, as the conversation is actually occurring. This signal data can in turn flow into marketing platforms, such as Adobe Marketing Cloud, to drive the display of targeted content to that individual or similar-segment visitors.

Accelerated Enterprise Business Intelligence in post-conversation analytics reporting for large-scale conversational data sets.

Real-time advertising in the Marchex Call Marketplace Ad Repository to process business listing requests via Marchex's real-time Ad Serving API.

Marchex Stream is built on a proprietary, multi-layered technical structure that includes a partnership with Snowflake, a secure cloud-based warehouse solution.