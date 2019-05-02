PerformLine Adds Social Media Monitoring

PerformLine, a provider of automated compliance solutions, has launched Social Media Monitoring as part of its multichannel compliance platform.

Using the PerformLine platform, companies have automated discovery and monitoring of their brands on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and more. PerformLine discovers and filters brand-sensitive social media content, and then with the platform's proprietary artificial intelligence-driven rules engine, it identifies and scores the tweets, posts, reposts, mentions, and shares for potential regulatory compliance violations or brand marketing abuses.

With the launch of Social Media Monitoring, companies using PerformLine's cloud-based platform can now monitor their communications of all consumer interactions across the web, contact centers, chats, email, and social media channels using one centralized platform.

PerformLine customers can monitor and remediate the social media posts from the following:

Internal marketing teams;

Independent agent networks;

Affiliates; and

Paid influencers.