Rybbon Integrates with SurveyGizmo

Rybbon, providers of a digital incentives and rewards platform, has partnered with SurveyGizmo, a survey software company. The partnership will allow SurveyGizmo users to incorporate survey rewards delivery from Rybbon into their survey processes.

Rybbon offers a wide selection of rewards for both U.S. and international survey respondents, including e-gift cards, Virtual Visa and Virtual MasterCard, PayPal, as well as charitable donations. Survey rewards are delivered in company-branded emails, and unclaimed rewards can be refunded back to survey administrators.

With the SurveyGizmo integration, survey administrators can automate rewards delivery and track results simultaneously for multiple survey projects through one platform.