Rybbon Integrates with SurveyGizmo
Rybbon, providers of a digital incentives and rewards platform, has partnered with SurveyGizmo, a survey software company. The partnership will allow SurveyGizmo users to incorporate survey rewards delivery from Rybbon into their survey processes.
Rybbon offers a wide selection of rewards for both U.S. and international survey respondents, including e-gift cards, Virtual Visa and Virtual MasterCard, PayPal, as well as charitable donations. Survey rewards are delivered in company-branded emails, and unclaimed rewards can be refunded back to survey administrators.
With the SurveyGizmo integration, survey administrators can automate rewards delivery and track results simultaneously for multiple survey projects through one platform.
"SurveyGizmo users now have an easy way to deliver and track survey rewards with this integration," Rybbon's CEO, Jignesh Shah, said in a statement. "Partnering with SurveyGizmo allows us to help market researchers increase survey responses and streamline the rewards fulfillment process."
"Partnering with Rybbon lets us provide even more value to SurveyGizmo customers," said Toni Piwonka-Corle, head of strategic partnerships at SurveyGizmo, in a statement. "Rybbons rewards management platform will provide SurveyGizmo users with an effective way to increase response rates to surveys."