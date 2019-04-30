Pimcore Launches Data Hub To Strengthen Content-as-a-Service Capabilities

Pimcore, providers of an open-source platform for data and customer experience management, has released Pimcore Data Hub to help companies create apps, centrally manage product and web content data, and translate it into neutral formats to be used across multiple channels.

"Data Hub makes Pimcore the most progressive open-source digital experience platform in the market," said Dietmar Rietsch, CEO of Pimcore, in a statement. "With our centrally stored content data and advanced APIs, we're able to disrupt the content management experience for our clients. What once would be an arduous and time-consuming process of deriving insights from disparate data sets to inform a unique, front-end customer experience, is now simplified and streamlined. That helps organizations drive revenue faster."

Pimcore Data Hub is based on Pimcore APIs to connect with e-commerce software and SaaS applications no matter the industry standard, proprietary or legacy formats. It's compatible with React, Angular, and other Javascript frameworks.

Specifically, the new tools allow users to do the following:

Integrate different input and output channel technologies in a simple and easy-to-configure user interface;

Import and export data from and into Pimcore in different formats; and

Access automated, reusable data pipelines.

Data Hub will be made compatible with recurring CSV and Microsoft Excel flat file imports and exports. It leverages GraphQL, a query language for APIs to fulfill queries with existing data. It then provides a complete description of that data to an API endpoint. The combination of GraphQL and the Pimcore solution allows customers to leverage content data across a multitude of formats from a single back end.