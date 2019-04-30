MessageGears Partners with Airship

Cross-channel orchestrated message delivery systems providers MessageGears and Airship today announced a product integration that will provide enterprise customers with deep capabilities for delivering precise, targeted campaigns across multiple channels.

The partnership combines MessageGears' email campaign and cross-channel orchestration with Airship's mobile push and in-app messaging solution. Marketing teams can use the MessageGears platform to launch and orchestrate advanced mobile and email marketing campaigns within a single interface. And because MessageGears' campaign orchestration solution attaches directly to internal data sources and modern data platforms, marketers can use their local, private customer data to target users across multiple channels.

"Creating exceptional customer experiences today requires deep capabilities and bidirectional data across more and more channels, which are foundational to Airship's Customer Engagement Platform," said Mike Musson, senior vice president of strategy and business development at Airship, in a statement. "This partnership has created a robust one-stop solution that makes it simpler and more effective for enterprise marketers to deliver meaningful and sophisticated interactions that advance customer journeys."

Via an optional enhancement to the MessageGears platform, customers will gain access to Airship's advanced mobile marketing capabilities.