AccuData Integrated Marketing Enhances Its Marketing List Platform
AccuData Integrated Marketing is making significant upgrades to its AccuLeads online marketing list platform.
AccuLeads has been upgraded with features such as enhanced mapping functionality for geographic targeting as well as order saving and favorites features.Also added is the Power Search feature.
"We're excited to focus our efforts this year on our core product," said AccuData CEO Bree Verrengia in a statement. "To best serve our primary audience of marketing agencies and large printers and mail houses, it's important that we provide an enhanced user experience and technological upgrades to remain an industry leader."