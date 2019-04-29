Optimove Launches BI Studio
Optimove today launched BI Studio, which builds on its customer data platform capabilities by empowering marketers to create highly personalized, sophisticated business intelligence reports, all from within Optimove.
With the addition of BI Studio, organizing, analyzing, and sharing data from hundreds of data points and insight throughout an organization is easier.
"A major role of CDPs is to aggregate and avail all customer data in a marketer-friendly interface. Optimove's BI Studio empowers marketers to create interactive bespoke reports ensuring they are deriving new insights and uncovering opportunities to maximize customer value. With BI Studio, data points leap off the screen, democratizing data for better and faster insight discovery and decision making," said Pini Yakuel, CEO of Optimove, in a statement.
Optimove BI Studio features include the following:
- Powerful reporting - BI Studio can generate comprehensive reports based on any facet of a company's business data. It is based on Microsoft Power BI Embedded (PBIE) technology.
- Interactive data visualizations - BI Studio offers a range of data visualization capabilities.
- Permissions management - Access to BI Studio reports is based on Optimove's standard role permission settings.
"Using BI Studio right on our Optimove dashboard has given our marketing team direct access to data that used to take us a long time to compile," said Georgina Little, senior CRM marketing manager at Sweaty Betty, in a statement. "Data is presented in a visual way and is easy for everyone in the team to use and gain insights from. It is also easily customizable to our specific needs. We are looking forward to setting up more reports on it going forward."
