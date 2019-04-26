Marchex Launches Real-Time Sales Rescue

Marchex, a provider of call analytics, has launched Marchex Sales Rescue, an artificial intelligence-infused call monitoring, scoring, and engagement solution.

Marchex Sales Rescue combines Marchex artificial intelligence and machine learning with call monitoring and scoring services to alert businesses when potential buyers hang up without making a purchase, or when calls did not meet the business' customer service standards. It identifies these situations based on real-time conversational analytics and call scoring, and sends real-time alerts regarding such events.

Marchex Sales Rescue leverages the company's proprietary speech, AI, and machine learning technology to provide a wide range of capabilities, including filtering out such items as abandoned calls and wrong numbers, and then selects pre-qualified calls to be fed into its proprietary call monitoring system. Each individual call is then analyzed using an extensive scoring system that can identify hundreds of attributes and can be customized to meet each customer's specific requirements. Marchex Sales Rescue then highlights the missed opportunities via real-time alerts and a dashboard that enables the business' sales team to re-engage the customer and call back while the opportunity is still potentially savable. Marchex Sales Rescue also allows dashboard users to track and report on sales performance and success rates.

The Sales Rescue solution has been made possible by technology Marchex gained through its November acquisition of Callcap.