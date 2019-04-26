Neustar Integrates TiVo Data into Multi-Touch Attribution Models
Neustar, a provider of real-time information services and customer identity and marketing analytics solutions, and TiVo, a provider of entertainment technology and audience insights, have teamed up to make TiVo's TV viewership data, which reaches across all 210 national designated market areas and millions of households, available in the Neustar Multi-Touch Attribution and Unified Marketing Analytics solutions.
Neustar's collaboration with TiVo brings added precision to TV measurement for brand advertisers.
The inclusion of TiVo's deterministic, TV exposure data from both its own set-top boxes and third parties will allow advertisers to compare the efficacy of both TV and digital investments and gain insight into the effectiveness of ad exposures, including delayed viewing, along with general audience viewing behavior across networks, dayparts, programs, and creatives.
"As the world of television is rapidly changing, it's essential that we not only bring transparency to TV measurement but also help to build a different standard for it," said Neustar General Manager and Vice President for Marketing Solutions Michael Schoen in a statement. "With TiVo's data, we are able to better provide granular TV insight that enables us to help our clients make better decisions about where to allocate their next marketing dollar."
"TiVo's TV viewership data provides partners, like Neustar, with the industry's most authoritative audience dataset that offers marketers with an unparalleled view to power media planning and buying," Walt Horstman, senior vice president and general manager of advanced media and advertising at TiVo, said in a statement.