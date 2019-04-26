Neustar Integrates TiVo Data into Multi-Touch Attribution Models

Neustar, a provider of real-time information services and customer identity and marketing analytics solutions, and TiVo, a provider of entertainment technology and audience insights, have teamed up to make TiVo's TV viewership data, which reaches across all 210 national designated market areas and millions of households, available in the Neustar Multi-Touch Attribution and Unified Marketing Analytics solutions.

Neustar's collaboration with TiVo brings added precision to TV measurement for brand advertisers.

The inclusion of TiVo's deterministic, TV exposure data from both its own set-top boxes and third parties will allow advertisers to compare the efficacy of both TV and digital investments and gain insight into the effectiveness of ad exposures, including delayed viewing, along with general audience viewing behavior across networks, dayparts, programs, and creatives.