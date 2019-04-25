UserTesting Launches Enhanced Metrics

UserTesting today released Enhanced Metrics, a new set of visualizations for online behavioral data. UserTesting has also redesigned standard Metrics, providing a more visually appealing view of insights that enable users to surface patterns, identify outliers, and pinpoint areas that warrant immediate attention.

With visualizations of click-paths, Enhanced Metrics enable users to better understand the customer actions as they complete critical tasks and to pinpoint moments of friction and moments of delight. Enhanced Metrics help users learn when customers had difficulty navigating web properties, rated experiences poorly, or experienced ah-ha moments. Users can also view videos of their customers during those key moments in the buyers' journey.

"Enhanced Metrics provide our customers with the ability to quickly and easily identify patterns that allow them to prioritize which insights are most valuable and require immediate attention," said Nate Wright, vice president of product marketing at UserTesting, in a statement. "Enhanced Metrics allow our users to act even faster on human insights and make the changes and improvements that will ultimately provide their customers with a better customer experience."

UserTesting's standard Metrics, now available to all subscription customers, has been redesigned and updated for ease of use. This provides users with a more intuitive, high-level view of feedback and insights to help determine which videos will provide a greater understanding of the customer experience. Users can also export the metrics into a spreadsheet to share throughout their organizations.