6sense Expands Integration with HubSpot
6sense, providers of account-based orchestration platforms, has expanded its integration with the HubSpot Marketing Hub to offer its full suite of capabilities, including in-market predictive insights, dynamic account segmentation and analytics, and multichannel audience activation, to HubSpot's B2B customers.
With this expanded integration, 6sense now offers HubSpot customers the following:
- Identification of relevant anonymous intent from accounts on third-party publisher sites and company websites to detect early or in-flight opportunity signals of interest;
- Connection of anonymous intent data, firmographic data, technographic data, demographic data, sales activity data, and other sources with HubSpot data to create unified account profiles;
- Insight on whether an account is in-market, and which personas should be engaged within the buying center;
- Dynamic target account lists that reflect the latest activity, buying journeys, and account reality;
- Multichannel orchestration to target account lists, including 6sense's display advertising capabilities, personalization, HubSpot campaign execution, sales enablement and alerting, and other triggered actions; and
- Account based reporting capabilities around digital ad performance, engagement, and prediction-driven lift. compliments HubSpot reporting.
This expanded integration extends beyond the smartplay orchestration capabilities offered through 6sense's 2018 acquisition of ZenIQ to include data enrichment smartplays, buying center gap identification and gap fill smartplays, and account-based campaign activation smartplays for HubSpot customers.
"Our customers want to achieve great results fast, and we're always looking to provide solutions and tools that will help them work smarter, not harder," said Brad Coffey, chief strategy officer at HubSpot, in a statement. "6sense's ABM-focused offering is ideal for achieving that efficiency among B2B companies as they join us as a partner."
"As the thought leader on inbound marketing, HubSpot's capabilities are top of mind for our customers investing to drive engagement and opt-ins," said Amar Doshi, vice president of product at 6sense, in a statement. "For B2B organizations, delivering personalized experiences at scale with consistency across multiple channels is important to support their inbound marketing goals. This integration brings the best of 6sense's account based sales and marketing capabilities together with HubSpot's inbound marketing capabilities to deliver on that need."