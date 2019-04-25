6sense Expands Integration with HubSpot

6sense, providers of account-based orchestration platforms, has expanded its integration with the HubSpot Marketing Hub to offer its full suite of capabilities, including in-market predictive insights, dynamic account segmentation and analytics, and multichannel audience activation, to HubSpot's B2B customers.

With this expanded integration, 6sense now offers HubSpot customers the following:

Identification of relevant anonymous intent from accounts on third-party publisher sites and company websites to detect early or in-flight opportunity signals of interest;

Connection of anonymous intent data, firmographic data, technographic data, demographic data, sales activity data, and other sources with HubSpot data to create unified account profiles;

Insight on whether an account is in-market, and which personas should be engaged within the buying center;

Dynamic target account lists that reflect the latest activity, buying journeys, and account reality;

Multichannel orchestration to target account lists, including 6sense's display advertising capabilities, personalization, HubSpot campaign execution, sales enablement and alerting, and other triggered actions; and

Account based reporting capabilities around digital ad performance, engagement, and prediction-driven lift. compliments HubSpot reporting.

This expanded integration extends beyond the smartplay orchestration capabilities offered through 6sense's 2018 acquisition of ZenIQ to include data enrichment smartplays, buying center gap identification and gap fill smartplays, and account-based campaign activation smartplays for HubSpot customers.