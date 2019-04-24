Impact Launches TrueLink for Partner-Driven Conversions

Impact, a provider of partnership relationship solutions, has launched TrueLink mobile technology as part of its Partnership Cloud platform for expanded support of traditional mobile web and in-app partnerships.

Impact's Partnership Cloud with TrueLink now offers both deep linking to specific product pages in apps as well as tracking of in-app clicks and conversions to validate partner attribution.

TrueLink combines a number of functionalities to support deep linking and track both mobile web and in-app partnerships. Partnership teams can use TrueLink to direct usesr to desired destinations with the goal of securing mobile conversions, such as lead form submissions, purchases, or membership sign-ups. They provide partners with a single link that takes users to a specific location in their apps, download pages in the app store, or the equivalent mobile web pages. Impact's tracking system ensures partner attribution for all sales and in-app events.