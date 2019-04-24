Lead Liaison Integrates with JivoChat

Sales and marketing solutions provider Lead Liaison has integrated its technology with third-party live chat software from JivoChat to help businesses build a more comprehensive profile of prospective customers.

Lead Liaison's integration with JivoChat enriches anonymous Prospect Profiles with key information from chat interactions. Visitors are converted from anonymous to known prospects. When a chat begins, the chat system collects contact information, such as name, email, and more. The contact information is added to the anonymous record to identify the individual.

In addition to enriching the Prospect record, Lead Liaison logs chat activity, such as when the chat begins and ends, along with the chat content. When a chat occurs, prospects are automatically scored as well.

"Our software is created as a result of client needs," said Will King, technical account manager at Lead Liaison, in a statement. "The integration with JivoChat's live chat software was no different." "Our goal is to streamline customer communication and assist companies in further strengthening their relationships with prospective customers," said Pavel Sikachev, U.S. country manager at JivoChat, in a statement. "Our integration with Lead Liaison empowers businesses to create more comprehensive buyer personas and tailor their communication accordingly."

Lead Liaison also integrates with other third-party chat systems, including Drift, Intercom, Olark, LivePerson, and LiveChat.