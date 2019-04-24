SkyTouch Partners with Cendyn

SkyTouch Technology, provider of the cloud-based Hotel Operations Platform, has teamed up with Cendyn, a hotel CRM provider.

The integration allows properties to use Cendyn's Guestfolio CRM or eInsight CRM and the SkyTouch Hotel Operations Platform together to personalize the guest experience, gain key insights, build brand loyalty, encourage increased conversions from online travel agencies, capture more robust guest preferences, and automate more personalized communications.

"We're delighted to team up with SkyTouch," said Charles Deyo, CEO and president of Cendyn, in a statement. "One of the most important integrations in the hotel technology suite is a tight relationship between the [property management system] and CRM. With thousands of hotel clients around the world, SkyTouch is a well-known name in the business, with a forward-thinking tech build and an excellent team. Adding their PMS to our data connectivity suite was an obvious choice and a testament to our dedication to providing the most integrated CRM platforms in hospitality."

"At SkyTouch we like to expand our customers' capabilities with best-in-class integrations. With the SkyTouch/CONNECT API platform, connections are now easier than ever," said SkyTouch CEO Todd Davis in a statement. "The seamless integration with Cendyn will empower our customers to build brand loyalty while increasing incremental revenue."