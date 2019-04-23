Trimble Launches Pulse Remote Expert for Field Service

Trimble has launched Trimble Pulse Remote Expert, an augmented reality (AR) tool for field service technicians that connects them with support experts via video, audio, and spatial annotations in real time.

The AR tool provides a shared, live view using smartphone cameras. Both users can add digital annotations, such as text or drawings, directly to the live view by accessing a menu on the smartphone screen.

"Many organizations are looking for new and improved ways of connecting their field workers," said John Cameron, general manager of Trimble's Field Service Management Division, in a statement. "An aging workforce and skill shortages are adding complexity to the service workflow, and organizations are looking for innovative ways to address the challenges."

Trimble Pulse Remote Expert is a stand-alone mobile application for iOS.