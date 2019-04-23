Pramati Technologies Launches Chatlets.ai to Help with Website Conversions

Pramati Technologies has launched Chatlets.ai, a conversational user experience platform that learns directly from website visitors and uses artificial intelligence to segment users and drive higher conversion rates.

Launching in beta for enterprise users, Chatlets.ai enables marketers to enhance third-party data with first-party data and deliver more relevant content and more successful micro-conversions.

"Micro-conversions, the smaller steps consumers take before they convert, are critical to delivering overall conversion goals, such as purchases. However, executing an effective micro-conversion strategy is difficult, as most marketers are unable to gauge user intent well enough to serve up the right content that will engage the user," said Vivek Lakshman, co-founder and vice president of products at Chatlets.ai, in a statement. "Marketers are looking for ways to more effectively nudge users towards desired behaviors; Chatlets.ai provides a flexible and cost-effective way to influence behavior by helping marketers better understand website visitors."

Chatlets can be deployed on websites and landing pages to collect first-party data and combine it with third-party data from existing back-end systems. Chatlets.ai is non-intrusive to website navigation and does not require disruptive design or back-end changes to websites.