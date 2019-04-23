Upland Software Acquires PostUp
Upland Software, a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software, has acquired PostUp, a provider of email and audience development solutions for publishing and media brands, for $35 million.
PostUp's technology will be added to Upland's Customer Experience Management (CXM) solution suite.
"PostUp adds deep market expertise, sophisticated audience development solutions, and an established customer base in media and publishing to our CXM solution suite," said Jack McDonald, chairman and CEO of Upland Software, in a statement. "As this transaction demonstrates, our acquisition pipeline is robust, and we are actively pursuing additional opportunities to build out our solution suites."
"We are thrilled to welcome PostUp's customers and team members to Upland," said Jed Alpert, Upland's executive vice president and general manager of CXM solutions, in a statement. "PostUp's market-leading capabilities establish audience identity through email capture, browser push, and actionable insights from integration with Google Analytics data to create hyper-targeted audience segments. This powerful technology will benefit current Upland CXM customers as well as add to our growing media and publishing verticals."