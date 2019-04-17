Urban Airship Rebrands, Drops Urban from Its Name
Customer engagement company Urban Airship has simplified its name to Airship, reflecting the success of its new technology and its market position.
An early pioneer in mobile push notifications, Airship now allows businesses to precisely target and coordinate customer interactions across apps, websites, SMS, email, mobile wallets, and other emerging channels.
"We've had the extraordinary experience of working with hundreds of the world's leading brands for nearly a decade," said Brett Caine, CEO and president of Airship, in a statement. "We've kept our clients out in front of emerging consumer trends, connected to the newest digital channels, and ahead of their competition. Now we're racing ahead as the premier and proven customer engagement solution for the enterprise with a new name and identity that conveys our performance, expertise, and innovation."