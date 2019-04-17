TruSignal Revamps TruAudience Platform

TruSignal, a predictive scoring and people-based marketing technology business, has launched TruAudience Platform 2.0, with a refreshed user interface, a new audience building module, and upgraded capacity for audience creation and management.

TruAudience unifies and enhances first-party data to improve audience targeting and monetization via TruSignal's artificial intelligence (AI), lookalike modeling based on offline data, key performance indicator-based audience creation, and audience distribution to more than 400 connection points.

"Data and audience management leveraging cutting-edge technology like AI have really come to a head in the martech landscape," said TruSignal CEO and founder David Dowhan in a statement. "But we saw a gap in terms of delivering ease, speed, transparency, and capacity to leverage data and technology at the scale needed by data owners. That's why we're introducing the TruAudience Platform 2.0."

With the platform's new Custom Audience Builder module, data owners can unify, enhance and activate their data for monetization. Custom Audience Builder features include an interface to search, discover, and use Boolean logic to combine first- and third-party data segments. In addition to their own data, data owners can tap into TruSignal's thousands of pre-built Specialized Audiences covering major industries like automotive and financial services.

Data owners can also generate insights reports for every data upload and created audience to see more than 360 audience insights.

The TruAudience Platform can also combine first-party data with TruSignal's offline data to build predictive look-alike models that leverage AI and machine learning algorithms to calculate a score for 247 million U.S. adults that pinpoint more people who are likely to convert.

Through TruSignal's integrations, look-alike and custom audiences can be distributed at scale across desktop, mobile, video, social, native, and advanced TV and radio.