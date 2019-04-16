Transcosmos Upgrades Transpeech with Emotion Analysis

Transcosmos is adding an emotion analysis feature to its transpeech speech recognition solution. The company can also connect the solution to various CRM tools much more quickly.

Transcosmos' speech recognition feature converts speech to text. Now with an emotion analysis feature in place, the upgraded speech recognition system enables clients to analyze speakers' emotions and use the results to assess contact center service quality. The new feature detects speakers' emotions and alerts contact center managers so they can prevent potential issues.

In addition, clients can use the solution for their outbound sales activities. For example, by grasping customer expectations and their feelings of rejection, agents can modify and match their responses to customers emotions in real time.