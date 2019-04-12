Power Selling Pros Launches PowerChats

Customer service and call-handling training company Power Selling Pros has launched PowerChats, an artificial intelligence-powered chat service for the home service industry.

"Our data shows that we generate more leads, positive reviews, and completed chats than companies that only offer live chat," said PowerChats' founder and president, Brigham Dickinson, in a statement. "The problem is most businesses treat their website like an empty storefront; it's pretty, but no one is there to greet the customer. PowerChats greets the customer, captures their lead info, and does so faster than other tools."

PowerChats allows website visitors to dictate how they want to steer the chat. They can choose whether to chat, leave a review, schedule an appointment, or call the business directly. Companies can add custom buttons to their chats. The technology also offers customizable interfaces and Facebook Messenger integration, among other features.