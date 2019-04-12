Punchh Launches WiFi Marketing

Punchh, a provider of digital marketing solutions for retailers, has launched Punchh WiFi Marketing to help stores identify potential new customers and market to them in real time.

Punchh WiFi Marketing integrates with Punchh Marketing Cloud and helps retailers identify and engage potential customers as soon as they walk through the door with a range of new acquisition channels. This provides access to more customer data backed by machine learning for better segmentation and improved promotion targeting.

"Regular customers help retailers stay in business, but turning a one-time guest into a loyalist is extremely challenging," said Punchh CEO Shyam Rao in a statement. "Retailers need to know how they're reaching first-time customers and what that first experience was like in order to improve that experience and keep them coming back for more. If a customer is in your store and you don't start building a relationship that can grow with timely and relevant communications and offers, it is a missed opportunity. Not only does our WiFi solution provide critical customer data, it also leverages that data quickly to help brands make swift marketing decisions."

Marketers using Punchh WiFi Marketing with the Punchh Marketing Cloud can do the following

Add customer acquisition channels, such as list/web imports, point-of-sale system integrations, SMS, and multiple payment options, as marketing strategies grow.

Create a unified and personalized in-store and online experience that caters to different customer profiles.

Predict customer behavior and provide recommendations for personalized offers.

Punchh WiFi Marketing allows retailers to leverage and enhance existing WiFi investments into a customer engagement and acquisition channel. Data is automatically deduped and cleansed in one system.

Punchh is actively opening channels with leading WiFi providers such as Cisco Meraki, Ubiquiti, and Aruba Networks and systems integrators, including World Wide Technology (WWT).