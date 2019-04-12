LiveRamp Acquires Consent Management Firm Faktor

LiveRamp has acquired Faktor to enable streamlined consumer consent management across the open web. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The world's largest and most innovative companies all believe that giving consumers increased visibility and control over their personal information is incredibly important, and recent regulatory requirements such as [the General Data Protection Regulation] and the upcoming [California Consumer Privacy Act] only make this more critical," said LiveRamp CEO Scott Howe in a statement. "With the acquisition of Faktor, we hope to send a powerful message to our customers, partners, and the industry that everyone should be informed and have control over how their data is used."

"When we founded Faktor, we did so because we wanted to give consumers heightened control over their data, while still enabling brands and publishers to thrive. We wanted to power a real online value exchange," said Tim Geenen, CEO of Faktor, in a statement. "Through this acquisition, we're excited to extend our footprint into new markets and to scale our platform to accommodate the growing need and demand for a simplified, people-centric consent management platform at the enterprise level."