Lotame Launches Data Stream

Lotame, a data solutions company, today announced wide release of Data Stream, its data firehose as a service (DFaaS) product.

With Data Stream, Lotame users gain access to the following:

"Data Stream is a proof point for our new, unstacked approach to data solutions," said Andy Monfried, CEO of Lotame, in a statement. "With this announcement, we are effectively giving companies firehose-level access to the guts of the Lotame platform with direct access to the data and functionality that underpins a DMP. The large martech stack providers are walled gardens, holding consumer data within their applications, while we are making it easier for enterprise clients to directly access and analyze their highly valuable consumer data. No one else is doing anything like this today. Data Stream is one of several new unstacked solutions we are bringing to market on a wider basis."