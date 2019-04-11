Liveclicker Releases LiveCoupon for Email Marketing

Liveclicker, a provider of real-time email personalization solutions for B2C marketers, has released LiveCoupon, allowing marketers to automate coupon code distribution, serving and testing personalized offers in multiple text, barcode, and QR code formats.

LiveCoupon is a component of Liveclicker's RealTime Email suite. With it, marketers can respond to individual customer behavioral data specific to coupon engagement or lack thereof, so that personalized follow up can further incentivize non-buyers or hold back from incentivizing individual customers who convert.

"LiveCoupon enhances our ability to continue delivering personalized messages and incentives to consumers," said Jennifer Chiang, senior analyst for email marketing at BCBG, in a statement. "LiveCoupon reduces operational complexity for such campaigns by automating the messaging of the promotions based on consumers' previous engagement with the same promotion. This further helps us with customer segmentation, making our program more relevant and effective." "Email marketers already have enough on their plates without having to manually segment and create several different deployment sends in order to serve certain coupon codes to certain individuals and find out what works," said Kenna Hilburn, vice president of account development at Liveclicker, in a statement. "Yet for the majority of brands, coupon code emails are more likely to be opened, clicked on, and end in conversions, so it's critical that their offers are correctly optimized to appeal to customers. LiveCoupon will help them achieve this level of optimization without significantly adding to their workload. It's a win-win."

Future development for LiveCoupon includes the ability to combine LiveCoupon with LiveReveal to create scratch-off interactive experiences. Liveclicker will also add Add-to-Wallet capabilities to the LiveCoupon experience.