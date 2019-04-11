Accenture and Google Cloud Expand Strategic Collaboration

Accenture and Google Cloud are collaborating on solutions to help companies modernize and improve their customer experiences by enabling multichannel customer interactions, improving data management, and creating services for hyper-personalization in marketing, sales, and services.

The first area of focus is to help clients enable multichannel customer interactions and self-service. The effort will leverage Google Cloud's data and artificial intelligence capabilities, specifically the Contact Center AI (CCAI) solution, which enables end-to-end customer interaction across voice and digital channels.

Accenture will also leverage Google Cloud's AI and data management capabilities to build solutions that will help clients use data to better understand their customers.

Finally, the two companies are also teaming on hyper-personalization to help customers transform their marketing, sales, and services data into contextually relevant services.

"Leading organizations are actively working to gain a competitive advantage by providing differentiated experiences and omnichannel interactions with their customers," said Paul Daugherty, chief technology and innovation officer at Accenture, in a statement. "Expanding the scope of our collaboration is a great example of how Accenture and Google Cloud are fueling the next generation of digital innovation and business growth by harnessing the power of AI that can deliver real outcomes for our clients." "There is a tremendous opportunity for Fortune 2000 customers to modernize their customer engagement models. Combining Google Cloud's leading AI and ML capabilities with Accenture's trusted enterprise transformation capability enables us to develop real, actionable solutions that enterprise customers can start building on today," said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud, in a statement.

The companies are collaborating through the Accenture Google Cloud Business Group, which focuses on developing industry-based solutions in high-growth areas to accelerate adoption of Google Cloud.