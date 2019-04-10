Convey Partners with Magento on Commerce Platform Integration

Convey, a provider of delivery experience management software, today announced a partnership and technology integration with cloud commerce solutions provider Magento, an Adobe company, allowing Magento Commerce customers to launch delivery experience management programs.

The integrated solution helps retailers deliver customers' orders how and when they expect, with full in-transit visibility, delivery insights, and collaborative tools for logistics and customer care teams.

"Extending Magento's already powerful e-commerce platform with Convey's innovative technology will help more retailers meet shoppers' rising expectations and uphold their brand promises from cart to delivery," said Michael Miller, vice president of channels and alliances at Convey, in a statement. "Research shows delivery experience management results in increased customer [Net Promoter Scores] and lifetime value, while also significantly reducing operating costs for retailers."

Retailers using the integrated solution benefit from the following:

Real-time shipment tracking for all teams across a wide range of carriers;

Access to complete in-transit information from within the Magento order details page;

Actionable insights to address delivery issues at the individual customer and network level;

Proactive consumer communication and alerting, including the ability to present email and SMS opt-in options within the Magento cart; and

Tools to improve delivery outcomes through improved collaboration and execution.