ZeroBounce Integrates with Zapier for Email Verification

ZeroBounce has added Zapier to its integration partners to streamline the email verification process across multiple platforms, allowing users to connect its email verifier to more than 1,000 apps.

Customers can use Zapier's API connection hub to send and validate emails from their other apps directly into ZeroBounce. Once emails are validated, Zapier ensures the transfer of the results back to the chosen app.

"The beauty of this integration is that it allows our customers to incorporate email verification in their workflows in a matter of minutes. With Zapier, they can connect ZeroBounce to their favorite apps and have it perform specific tasks automatically. Our clients receive the same great service to which they've become accustomed, only they have more power and flexibility in using ZeroBounce. In these busy times, our goal is to help them achieve stellar data quality with minimal effort on their part," said ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase in a statement.

The Zapier integration is ZeroBounce's 11th in the past six months. The previous integrations involved HubSpot, Cloudflare, MailChimp, AWeber, Constant Contact, Rapid API, Magento, PrestaShop, ZohoCRM, and OpenCart.