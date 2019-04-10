Dito today launched its Configurable Cloud Chatbot framework to help local governments respond to conversational question-and-answer interactions via web, phone, and voice platforms.
Through an integration with Google Assistant and its embeddable web app counterpart, the chatbot can be deployed in multiple customer-facing channels and serve as front-line support for communications typically handled via email or phone.
Early customer deployments were used to train the natural language modeling. The current version supports up to 50 frequently asked questions and conversational paths, with next steps and content prompts displayed based on assigned and learned relevancy.
"We've found that organizations are increasingly interested in using AI to provide more engaging text and speech-based interfaces that offer real-time solutions to customer challenges, but the challenge has been the need for large amounts of data and modeling," said David Cutter, director of marketing at Dito, in a statement. "Using Dialogflow, we've been able to develop a rapidly customizable chatbot framework to deliver a conversational user experience, ideal for enabling automated self-service based on knowledge base or other standardized content."