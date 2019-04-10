Dito today launched its Configurable Cloud Chatbot framework to help local governments respond to conversational question-and-answer interactions via web, phone, and voice platforms.

Through an integration with Google Assistant and its embeddable web app counterpart, the chatbot can be deployed in multiple customer-facing channels and serve as front-line support for communications typically handled via email or phone.

Early customer deployments were used to train the natural language modeling. The current version supports up to 50 frequently asked questions and conversational paths, with next steps and content prompts displayed based on assigned and learned relevancy.