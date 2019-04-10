Telescope Launches Campaign Manager

Telescope, a provider of audience engagement, is launching Campaign Manager, a self-service platform for digital marketing teams.

Campaign Manager apps are custom built with brand-specific features, but once set up, clients can scale up an infinite amount of campaigns across their organizations, with multiple users in different teams. The platform helps them manage digital campaigns, with an initial focus on voting and polling, sweepstakes, user-generated content, and trivia experiences.

"Getting real-time feedback from consumers now plays a significant part in the marketing mix," said Jason George, CEO of Telescope, in a statement. "We are constantly searching for ways to help our clients to develop that direct dialogue with their audience and give them insights that help them meet their commercial goals. Campaign Manager empowers clients to more easily manage engagement campaigns, scale up their output at a fraction of the cost, and centralize their data across their organization."

Campaign Manager is compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and offers multilanguage and localization support.

Campaign Manager offers the following features: