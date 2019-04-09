Talkdesk Partners with Mitel for MiCloud Connect CX

Talkdesk, providers of cloud contact center software, and Mitel, a provider of business communications, today announced a strategic partnership to launch Mitel's MiCloud Connect CX, an all-in-one cloud contact center powered by Talkdesk and backed by Mitel's extensive global unified communications (UC) and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) footprint.

"Customer experience is the most meaningful competitive differentiator for companies in an increasingly service-driven marketplace," said Graham Bevington, executive vice president of business development at Mitel, in a statement. "In partnering with Talkdesk, we've created a solution that enables organizations to effectively leverage the public cloud so they can deliver a more personalized customer experience quickly and in a predictable cost model as their needs scale up or down. Mitel is relied upon by thousands of companies who leverage our existing contact center portfolio, and the introduction of MiCloud Connect CX offers an important new tool for those seeking stronger customer relationships through a more flexible deployment model."

"Mitel is a clear, established leader in the unified communications industry, and we are excited to join forces with them to provide their customers and partners with a new contact center offering," said Tiago Paiva, Talkdesk's CEO, in a statement. "Talkdesk's momentum in the cloud space has accelerated year over year, driven by our rapid pace of innovation and development, producing more than 500 new features in less than three years. Combined with Mitel's industry-leading enterprise communications platform, MiCloud Connect CX is poised to quickly become the clear and obvious choice for enterprises seeking to make customer experience a competitive advantage."