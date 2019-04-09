teleNetwork Has Rebranded as OneSupport

teleNetwork, an outsourced technical support provider for telecom and internet companies, is rebranding as OneSupport.

OneSupport, which started as a teleNetwork sub-company, has vastly expanded its enterprise, direct-to-consumer, and B2B customer base since 2014, and has significantly expanded its offerings to meet the demands of a rapidly changing marketplace.

teleNetwork was founded in 1993 by CEO Anthony Herrera to serve as a level-one technical support call center for Dell.

"We've been involved in the telecom business for a long time, but the nature of the company has changed. We're a support company, but there's a lot of confusion about what we do," Herrera said. "We wanted to develop a brand that indicated more of what we do, what business we're in."

OneSupport Business IT Services launched in 2016 with an emphasis on small and mid-sized businesses. OneSupport Business offers fully managed IT, cloud solutions, computer and server maintenance, and repair and licenses a variety of business suites. On the consumer side, OneSupport offers 24/7 remote support via phone and chat and OneSite service for issues that cannot be fixed remotely. OneSupport currently employs more than 1,500 people around the United States with both in-house and work-at-home positions.