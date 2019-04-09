Ooyala Integrates with Google Cloud Video Intelligence, Avid Media Composer, and TeraVolt
Ooyala has itegrated its Ooyala Flex Media Platform an open and extensible video management solution, with Google Cloud Video Intelligence, Google Cloud's artificial intelligence and machine learning products, for precise video analysis and metadata enrichment.
Other new integrations and features include the following:
- Enhanced OoyalaMAM, with a new look and feel and state-of-the-art search and filtering of assets;
- Adobe Premiere Pro workflows and panels that allow users to search for content within the Adobe Premiere Pro user interface without leaving the Adobe environment; users also can open content collections from OoyalaMAM within Premiere for editing and multi-platform distribution;
- Sports workflows with TeraVol's new Jupiter sports entertainment editing suite for fast clipping of live streams and highlight creation with enhanced TV services; and/li>
- Avid Media Platform integration; users can also clip assets in OoyalaMAM for editing with Avid.
"The Ooyala Flex Media Platform is at the forefront of shaping the content supply chain revolution. It's the key to solving one of the industry's biggest pain points: how to get content to market faster, at a lower cost," said Jonathan Huberman, CEO of Ooyala, in a statement. "These new features are just one example of how Ooyala is continuing to innovate and improve the way video content is created, managed, curated, orchestrated, published, and monetized."