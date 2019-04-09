Ooyala Integrates with Google Cloud Video Intelligence, Avid Media Composer, and TeraVolt

Ooyala has itegrated its Ooyala Flex Media Platform an open and extensible video management solution, with Google Cloud Video Intelligence, Google Cloud's artificial intelligence and machine learning products, for precise video analysis and metadata enrichment.

Other new integrations and features include the following:

Enhanced OoyalaMAM, with a new look and feel and state-of-the-art search and filtering of assets;

Adobe Premiere Pro workflows and panels that allow users to search for content within the Adobe Premiere Pro user interface without leaving the Adobe environment; users also can open content collections from OoyalaMAM within Premiere for editing and multi-platform distribution;

Sports workflows with TeraVol's new Jupiter sports entertainment editing suite for fast clipping of live streams and highlight creation with enhanced TV services; and/li>

Avid Media Platform integration; users can also clip assets in OoyalaMAM for editing with Avid.